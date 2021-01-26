Comparing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51%

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 785.36 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -66.76 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -12.64

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fate Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 1 13 0 2.93 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.51%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.