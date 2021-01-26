Comparing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and ShotSpotter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.63 -$45.10 million $0.21 10.81 ShotSpotter $40.75 million 14.28 $1.80 million $0.15 338.93

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -24.68% 1.81% 1.16% ShotSpotter 6.30% 9.66% 4.79%

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57

ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $33.86, suggesting a potential downside of 33.40%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Cheetah Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, Tap Tap Dash, and Bricks n Balls; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker; Cheetah Translator, a portable hand-held voice translation device; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

