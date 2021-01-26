Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

