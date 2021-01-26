Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

