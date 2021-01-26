Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

