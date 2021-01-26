Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 4,588 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 1,087,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

