Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 4,315 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

