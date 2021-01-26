Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases Shares of 1,256 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 181,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

