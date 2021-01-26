Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,012 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after buying an additional 334,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,994. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

