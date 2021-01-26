Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.65

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $19.70. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 846 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

