Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE:CBU opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

