Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

