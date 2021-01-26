Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.34 ($6.28).

ETR CBK opened at €5.50 ($6.47) on Monday. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

