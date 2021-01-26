Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

CMA stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.