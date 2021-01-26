Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 866,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

