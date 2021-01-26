Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

