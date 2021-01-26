Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

PFFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,793 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

