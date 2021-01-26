Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 33,853 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 319.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

KHC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,751. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

