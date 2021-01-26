Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 589,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. 141,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

