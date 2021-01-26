Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $16,071,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $162.02. The stock had a trading volume of 150,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

