Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 20,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,394. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

