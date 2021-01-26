Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. 15,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

