Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 2,867 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. 4,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.