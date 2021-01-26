Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.0% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. 96,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

