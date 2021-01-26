CoinMetro Token 1-Day Volume Tops $141,382.00 (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CoinMetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and approximately $141,382.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinMetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,383,288 tokens. CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

CoinMetro Token Token Trading

