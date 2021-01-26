CoinDeal Token (CDL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $190.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $372,611.97 and $190.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00053816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00129021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00073108 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00282714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037540 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.