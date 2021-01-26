Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) Trading 448.1% Higher

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTBG) shares traded up 448.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

About Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG)

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc, a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools.

