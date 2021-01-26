Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coherent by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.