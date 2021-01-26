Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.26.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

