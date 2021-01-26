CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.95 Million

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $41.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $36.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $156.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $156.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $170.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 18,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,609. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.