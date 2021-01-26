Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 18.3% Higher

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price shot up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.90. 17,493,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 6,638,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,351,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

