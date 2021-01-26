Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.65 million and $11,473.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00777195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.43 or 0.04186240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.