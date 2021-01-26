Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,771 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

