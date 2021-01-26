Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.