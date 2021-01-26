Clean Yield Group Has $400,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. 6,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,112. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

