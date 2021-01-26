Clean Yield Group Has $2.63 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $374.45. 18,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

