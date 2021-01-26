Clean Yield Group Has $182,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.59. 26,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.21. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

