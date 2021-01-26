Clean Yield Group Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 28,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,885. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

