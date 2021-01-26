Clean Yield Group Acquires 2,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. 48,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

