Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Clarus stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

