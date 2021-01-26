Clark Financial Advisors Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.