Clark Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 3.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,059. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

