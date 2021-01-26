Clark Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.