Clark Financial Advisors Invests $110,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after buying an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.09. 142,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

