Clark Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 295 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.49. 275,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

