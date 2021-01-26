City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $80.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

