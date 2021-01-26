City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Get City alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.