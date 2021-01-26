Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 3,442,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,585. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.