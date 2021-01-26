Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 577,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.