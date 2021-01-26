Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

